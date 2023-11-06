Good Morning, New Orleans! Warm weather with low humidity will be the theme with the forecast for the next few days. Visibilities are a bit low across several locations with additional wildfire smoke across the area, please drive slowly. Those with health conditions should limit time outdoors.

Morning lows across the Northshore are in the mid to upper 50s. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain are a little warmer in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s Monday through Thursday.

This evening, temperatures will gradually cool from the 70s back into the 60s after sunset.

High pressure will provide calm conditions for the first half of the week with mostly sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Rain chances remain very low for the next few days, but some isolated activity is possible Thursday into Friday as our next front moves through.