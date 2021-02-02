Smaller attractions could help New Orleans tourism

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans’ tourism industry is looking to rebound after devastating blows from the pandemic.

Carnival season is typically when restaurants, bars and hotels can make big money off those wanting to let the good times roll. With parades canceled, sales are down; especially for hotels.

“We may have if we’re lucky, 30% occupancy for that same weekend prior to Mardi Gras,” said Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company.

Schulz believes travelers are remaining cautious and those willing to come are booking long weekend trips in a much shorter window.

“We’re not doing mass marketing campaigns to get people here for this Mardi Gras. It’s a balance,” said Schulz.

House floats, Floats in the Oaks and other unique ways the city is celebrating is generating buzz and encouraging people to safely plan trips.

“We need to keep the thought of New Orleans in people’s minds and I think this is all part of it,” said John Michael Rowland with Superior Seafood.

His restaurant has felt the pandemic pinch. Despite that, they’re keeping the Carnival spirit alive by transforming their outdoor seating into a float.

“The service industry and the hospitality industry is still going. Times have been tough, but we want people to walk by and smile. We want them to say you know what, we still do what we do here in New Orleans,” Rowland said.

Although the crowds will be nothing like prior years, the NOPD is working on a public safety plan for Mardi Gras and the days leading up to the holiday. A city spokesperson also said parts of the French Quarter could be closed to make sure crowds don’t gather.