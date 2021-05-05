Small plane crashes into Hattiesburg home, killing four people

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Police in Mississippi say that four people are dead following a small plane crash in Hattiesburg overnight.

Around 11:30 p.m. May 4, the small civilian aircraft crashed into a home on Annie Christie Dr.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted for the investigation and both are headed to the scene.

Hattiesburg police ask that if you find any debris or wreckage on your property believed to be connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it. You can contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 467-7556.