Slidell Winn-Dixie hosted graduation ceremony for Class of 2020 associates

SLIDELL, LA – On Friday, April 24, the Winn-Dixie in Slidell hosted a special graduation to honor their Class of 2020 associates. The eight high school graduates were recognized with a small ceremony in the store’s backroom.

With so much still unknown, the graduation program offered seniors a refreshing escape by celebrating each student’s past achievements and future aspirations.

The ceremony ended with a special commencement address given by 45-year Winn-Dixie associate and store manager, Jimmy Scott.

In his speech, Scott inspired the associates by encouraging them to focus on their goals and continue working hard to lead the next generation. The graduation echoes Winn-Dixie’s message of spreading kindness by giving back to those in need.

The graduates expressed sincere appreciation to their store leaders for honoring them with a graduation.