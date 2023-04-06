SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A roadway near Hwy 90 E has been shut down after a head-on collision in the Slidell area.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gause Blvd W. and Harrison Rd. when two vehicles struck each other head-on.

The are no updates on the driver’s conditions at this time, but EMS is on the scene.

The roadway is currently closed and Slidell Police are urging drivers to take alternative routes.

