SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Slidell residents have been asked to shelter in place while officials respond to an ammonia leak in the area surrounding the Thompson Meat Packing plant.

St. Tammany Parish officials posted to Facebook Thursday morning, Aug. 24, that first responders were actively working near 550 Carnation Street.

Anyone living within one mile of the location is asked to avoid the area and remain inside until directed otherwise.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene assisting Slidell Police and Fire District 1 with traffic control.

No additional details have been released. Check back with WGNO for updates throughout the day.

