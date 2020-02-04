Slidell police looking for man with fake Benjamins

SLIDELL, LA — The Slidell Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of using fake $100 bills at stores in the city. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the man has been buying a variety of merchandise from stores in the city over the past two months. Police say he may also be using the fake bills at stores in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.

Police say the bills pass the ink pen counterfeit test. They say the man was seen leaving stores in a white Honda and a gray Jeep SUV.

Slidell police also released surveillance video that shows the man at a couple locations as well as the cars they say he used to make his getaway .

If you have information that could help the SPD identify or locate the man, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to ear a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been books after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

