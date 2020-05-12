Slidell Police arrest one man and search for another in the shooting of an 80-year-old man with a pellet gun

SLIDELL, LA.– Slidell Police arrest one man and are searching for a second for the shooting of an 80-year-old in the back with a pellet gun.

Investigators say that 20-year-old, Charles Keon Fix was arrested for being one of two people responsible for the shooting.

Police are now searching for 22-year-old, Austin Landry. He is wanted for Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities, and two counts of Criminal Damage.

Detectives say that the shooting happened on Friday, May 8th near the intersection of Robert Boulevard and Fountain Drive. Shortly before 5:00 a.m., an 80-year-old man was walking along the sidewalk of Robert Boulevard, which was part of his morning exercise routine. He told officers that he observed a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, drive past him very slowly. The man saw the vehicle turn around, and shortly thereafter, felt a sharp pain in his back. The same car appeared again and sped off towards Gause Boulevard. The elderly man realized he was shot and called police.

Slidell Police detectives did recover the weapon responsible for shooting the elderly man, which was a high-powered pellet rifle. The projectile is still lodged in the victim’s back due to the fact it cannot be safely removed; however, the elderly man has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information about Austin Landry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Slidell Police at 985-643-3131, or you can dial 911. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Charles Keon Fix was booked into the Slidell City Jail on charges of: Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities, and two counts of Criminal Damage. He will be transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail where a bond will be set.