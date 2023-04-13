ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WGNO) — Slidell homeowners in the neighborhood of Honey Bee Road are pushing back against the possibility of getting new neighbors.

With development– and over-development– an ongoing debate in St. Tammany Parish, the proposed subdivision that would create hundreds of new homes could potentially create problems with traffic, overcrowding, drainage, and flooding.

One resident, Bennett Harris, has lived off Honey Bee Road for 35 years and he’s concerned that a new subdivision will lead to flooding.

“These new developers want to come in and put 900-1200 homes up there, our drainage is not a flood district. If they put that development in it would flood everyone out here,” said Harris.

Harris says new development is problematic for this low-lying area between I-12 and Lake Pontchartrain in the Slidell and Lacombe area.

“None of the surrounding neighborhoods want this here because this is the only surrounding wetlands we have left,” Harris said.

The development of the 275 acres of land is also concerning for a native American tribe which claims the land as their own.

“We’ve watched growth all around us, leaving us out,” says Queen Chief Elwin “Warhorse” Gillum, Tchufuncta Nation, Chahta Tribe.

“Look at the water sitting here. No one tried to build us a decent drainage here. They are just building all around us,” Gillum said.

The Parish council will vote next month on a proposed six-month moratorium to halt the development because of the drainage and flooding concerns.

The subdivision developers have since filed a lawsuit against the St. Tammany Parish Council and the planning and zoning commission.

