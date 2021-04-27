Slidell City Council rejects resolution to allow vote on proposed casino

SLIDELL, La. – The Slidell City Council voted down a proposal that would have let voters decide if they want a new casino to be built along Lake Pontchartrain.

Despite the city council’s decision, another opportunity to vote could be in the cards for the $250-million project.

If the state legislature approves the casino moving from Bossier City to outside of Slidell, St. Tammany Parish residents would then have the opportunity to vote on the project.

On Tuesday night, the city council primarily heard why residents do not want a casino resort to open along the lake.

Some claim crime will spike as well as sex trafficking and addiction. Meanwhile, many believe a higher power is on their side.

One man while waving his bible said, “You prayed for wisdom, wisdom came to you in the form of this book from God almighty. To endorse the casino is to shake your fist in the face of God almighty.”

One woman said, “I’ve prayed for you, I’ve trusted you. I just can’t believe we’re even talking about this.”

Those in favor of the project see the positive potential for Slidell and St. Tammany Parish.

“We have an opportunity and someone willing to come in and offer great jobs and reason for our youth to stay in Slidell,” one supporter said.

Another supporter said, “It’s called entertainment. No investment, no return, nothing to show for it down the line. If you have the money to waste, it’s called fun. If you don’t, it’s poor money management.”