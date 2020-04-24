Slidell area man in police custody in connection to a slidell area homicide

SLIDELL, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Slidell-area man in connection with a homicide that occurred Thursday, April 23 at a home in the 59000 block of Shady Lane in the Slidell area.

Shortly after noon, deputies were called to the home after an individual identified as Rueben “Rambo” Patrick Cousin stabbed another man during an altercation at the home.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located one victim with what appeared to be two stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Cousin had fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was located, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in the Lacombe area at approximately 6 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Cousin was arrested on the warrant for one count of Second-degree Murder and will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Identity of the victim and cause and manner of death will be released from the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.