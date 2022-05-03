Birmingham, Ala. – Sixteen members of the LSU Gymnastics team were named to the 2021-22 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, y by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2021-22 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2021 Spring, Summer and Fall terms. LSU’s freshmen will be eligible for the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll announced this summer.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Elena Arenas – Sports Administration

Sierra Ballard – Finance

Chase Brock – Kinesiology

Haleigh Bryant – Sports Administration

Rebecca D’Antonio – Computer Science

Bridget Dean – Education

Christina Desiderio – Leadership/ Human Resource Development

Olivia Dunne – Interdisciplinary Studies

Sami Durante – Sports Management

Sarah Edwards – Environmental Engineering

Kiya Johnson – Sports Administration

Alexia Nibbs – Interdisciplinary Studies

Madison Rau – Interdisciplinary Studies

Kai Rivers – Liberal Arts

Kamryn Ryan – Kinesiology

Alyona Shchennikova – Interdisciplinary Studies

(LSU Media Release)