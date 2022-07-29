MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Madison County responded to an explosion that happened Friday morning.

According to Madison County Fire Coordinator Minor Norman, they received a call just before 8:00 a.m. about the explosion at Kearney Park. He said four oil tanks were affected in the explosion, and one oil tank was destroyed.

Norman said six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted with severe burns.

Crews were able to get the fire under control after 9:00 a.m. Norman said a drone was en route Friday morning to inspect the tanks.

Six workers were injured in an explosion in Madison County, MS.

Norman said welding was being done on the tanks on Thursday, but the welding was not taking place on Friday. The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

According to Norman, the case may be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).