SiriusXM Teams Up With Calm to Launch ‘The Calm Channel’

NEW YORK– SiriusXM and Calm, the leading meditation and mindfulness app, announced today the launch of The Calm Channel, a new channel featuring soothing music, tranquil soundscapes and mindfulness meditations. The Calm Channel is available on channel 68, as well as any time on demand on the SiriusXM app, as part of SiriusXM’s Stream Free offer through May 31.

SiriusXM’s The Calm Channel is an exclusive pop-up music channel featuring soothing sounds of ambient music, nature melodies, quiet lullabies and simple meditations providing the perfect backdrop to take a deep breath and let go of life’s daily stresses. Listeners are instantly transported into a relaxing environment with music and meditations to guide you throughout the day–from awakening soundscapes to a mid-day meditation and more calming lullabies at night. Mini meditations, called “Mindful Moments,” will run four times a day at 8 am, Noon, 4 pm and 8 pm ET.

The Calm Channel is now available exclusively on SiriusXM radios (channel 68) and on the SiriusXM app throughout May and June. SiriusXM’s Spa channel (formerly on channel 68) will move over to SiriusXM’s streaming and digital platforms through June.

The Calm Channel is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period through May 31. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.