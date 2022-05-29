ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Sunset man is dead after his vehicle crashed in St. Landry Parish Saturday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers from Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy. 357 near Park Avenue in St. Landry Parish right before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when a 2001 Saturn car was traveling south on LA 357 when it ran off the roadway to the right and overturned for unknown reasons.

Reginal Clinton Miller, 67 of Sunset was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known whether or not Miller was wearing a seatbelt. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.