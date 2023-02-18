NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Polling reports are in and it looks as though Sibil “Fox” Richardson has been elected to serve at the new State House Representative for District 93 On Saturday (Feb. 19).

With it being a big weekend leading up to Carnival season and high traffic from parades in polling areas voter turned out averaged to 2,041 votes.

Accroding to the Louisiana Secretary website, Richardson lead with 37% totaling 760 votes.

The house seat represents Uptown, Downtown and portions of the Garden District.