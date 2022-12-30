SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for sexually assaulting a juvenile.

According to police, a warrant was issued for 41-year-old Christopher McKnight, charging him with second-degree rape.

Police say that the sexual assault of a juvenile was reported on May 19, 2022. The victim alleges that she was taken to a hotel where McKnight assaulted her.

An investigation by police provided them with enough evidence to secure the warrant.

McKnight’s last known address was in Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information on McKnight’s whereabouts should contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 318-673-7373 or via P3Tips.