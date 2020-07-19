Shreveport man accused of shooting near estranged girlfriend’s home, in front of young son

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are on the hunt for a Shreveport man who allegedly fired shots near his estranged girlfriend’s home in front of his 3-year-old son.

According to Shreveport police, on Sunday, June 21, Kenneth L. Salone Jr. went to his estranged girlfriend’s home that led to an argument. After the dispute, Salone removed his son from the home, pulled out a gun, and fired several shots into the air as the child stood beside him. Salone then left his son alone in the yard and left the scene.

Investigators with the SPD Violent Crimes Division procured warrants for Salone’s arrest charging him with one count each of illegal use of a weapon, child desertion, and illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone who knows where Salone could be is urged to call police (318) 673-7300 option #3 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app.