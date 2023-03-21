WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Easter is right around the corner, and it is common to see people go out and buy pet rabbits for their kids this time of year. However, what may seem like a fun surprise can actually have unfortunate consequences for these bunnies.

Rabbits are a much different animal than your typical household pets, like cats and dogs. They do not love to cuddle or be held, and their eating habits are very different than that of a dog. Unfortunately, many people tend to do only a small amount of research before going to buy a rabbit, and this results in a sad situation for both the animal and the human.

At The Animal House in West Monroe, LA., employees say that they often see bunnies being returned and in need of new homes after a child loses interest.

“We get all kinds of parents [saying], ‘I want to buy a bunny for my baby’ and a few months later, even up to a year later, they bring them back [saying], ‘I got this bunny for Easter…it scratches it bites…my kid has no interest in it”, said employee Ashleigh Bowie.

When these rabbits need to be rehomed, you might think it is a good idea to let them free in your backyard or in the woods. However, domesticated rabbits have a little chance of surviving in the wild and would be better off getting returned to the pet store or surrendered to a local shelter.

If you are still looking for a fuzzy friend for your kids, employees at the store say that Guinea Pigs make a great, and easier, alternative to rabbits.