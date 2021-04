NEW ORLEANS– Looking to get your vaccine, while having a night out on Frenchmen Street?

Crescent Care New Orleans is making it easy and they are offering an incentive. A shot for shot! On Esplanade Avenue and Frenchmen Street, they will be administering the Johnson & Johnson shots. Then after you can head into Dragon’s Den bar to get a free booze shot and some Yakamein.

Shot for shot begins at 8:30 p.m. tonight.