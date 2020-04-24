Shoplifter Wanted in the Third District

New Orleans – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a subject involved in a shoplifting incident that occurred on April 20, 2020.

At around 10 a.m., the pictured unknown male subject entered Family Dollar located in the 4500 block of Old Gentilly Road. He proceeded to fill up a large bag with laundry detergent and other items before leaving the store through the emergency exit at the rear of the building. The man entered an awaiting U-haul truck and fled eastbound on Chef Menteur Highway. The subject stole approximately $200 worth of merchandise.

The subject is described as being in his 30’s, standing 5’10” tall with a thin to medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and a mask.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or the location of the subject is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-822-903-STOP.