Shop Small Saturday: How Covid-19 is affecting small businesses during the holiday season

CHALMETTE, LA. — Despite coronavirus restrictions, folks in St. Bernard Parish did their part to support their favorite small shops this weekend.

“During the pandemic, it’s really important to support local. They’ve struggled, you know, with being closed down and we don’t want to see our shops disappear,” said shopper Shannon Nevels.

Shop Small Saturday kicked off at Cafe Aquarius. Attendees got goodie bags with coupons and discounts for several small businesses in St. Bernard Parish.

Cafe Aquarius owner Ronda Deforest says it’s been a tough couple months.

“It’s a challenge everyday, waiting to see what’s next and if we’re going forward or if we’re going backwards, but you know, you just hang on,” said Deforest.

Customers are hanging on too, ready to support their local businesses.

From Cafe Aquarius, shoppers could check out different stores in the area, like Southern Belle Boutique.

“It’s been really great. Actually, the locals have supported us. I have people who come from out of town, like from North Shore, Metairie, to come shop at the shop,” said Southern Belle Boutique owner Dona Villani.

Marcie Custer, an out of town shopper, says the big businesses just can’t compare to the quality of service found in mom and pop shops.

“It’s a lot easier with the pandemic. I don’t want to be in big stores around a lot of people. They help you more, they’re friendly and I was able to get everything I needed,” said Custer.

If you missed out on Shop Small Saturday, don’t sweat it!

More than two dozen small businesses across St. Bernard Parish will have discounts until next Saturday, December 5.

St. Bernard isn’t the only parish offering shop small deals. Other surrounding parishes have some great sales going on this week too! For more information, go to www.shoplocalnola.com.