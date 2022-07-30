NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Investigations began Friday after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle in a New Orleans East neighborhood. The New Orleans Police Department says they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

According to the NOPD, at about 1:40 p.m. officers responded to the 10500 block of Curran Rd. on a call of a person down at the location. When they arrived, a man was found inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. No further details are available at this time but officers are in the process of collecting evidence and information to find a possible suspect and motive. The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the man’s identity and official cause of death after an autopsy is done and his family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective John Bakula at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.