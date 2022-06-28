NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East Tuesday afternoon.

According to officers, at about 3:40 p.m. a call of an Aggravated Battery by Shooting, went out for the 14000 block of Haynes Blvd near the Lincoln beach entrance.

When NOPD arrived they said a man was found suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment but his condition has not been updated.

Additional details on the shooting hav enot been released but anyone with information can call Seventh District Officers at (504)658-6070.