NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East on Thursday afternoon that left one person injured.

The NOPD reports that just before 2, police were called to the 7600 block of Avalon Way in the Little Woods area.

Initial reports show a male victim had been shot. The victim’s age and medical condition were unclear in the early reports of the shooting.

Other information regarding a suspect or motive was also unavailable. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

This shooting marks the second shooting Thursday afternoon, following a homicide in Algiers. Just hours before, the NOPD spoke on gun safety and curbing crime after a toddler accidentally shot himself on Wednesday evening.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.