NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A teenager is dead, and another is injured following a shooting Wednesday night in Algiers.

According to police, it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Hendee Street.

A seventeen-year-old girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, and a sixteen-year-old boy died on scene.

A neighbor caught the chilling moment on camera. Several rounds were fired, followed by two people running for their lives inside a home while screaming. Those inside the home were distressed, asking if they had been shot.

Since then, the video has been viewed by thousands on social media.

WGNO cannot post the video because we do not have ownership.

“Literally chills came through my body,” said Justin Brown, who owns Empower You NOLA, a criminal justice consulting company. “The screams, the screams were everything for me, like you know, it was a real reaction. It’s one thing to hear about crime, but to actually see it and hear the gunshots, it should hit everybody.”

Brown, who lives in Algiers, says it was important that he post the video of the shooting on his company’s social media pages.

“I want the people that can make a change to see it,” said Brown. “I want the community to be like, ‘You know what? I’m tired of seeing this every day. Let’s do something.'”

City leaders are facing mounting pressure over the uptick in violent crime. Brown believes Chief Shaun Ferguson’s hands are tied because of the Consent Decree.

“I want them to look into that before they try to kick out the chief because if they kick out the chief, the next chief that moves in, he’s still going to have these handcuffs put on him.”

Brown says the community and its leaders have to be more proactive.

“I think [they need to] take some guns off the street by actually dumping resources into the police department, so they can go out there, and so they can make these arrests, and then be able to prosecute at the end of the day,” said Brown.

Officials have yet to identify the victim.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Tanisha Smith at 504-658-5300 or to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.