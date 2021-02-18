Shelters, tourists prepare for severe winter weather

NEW ORLEANS — People across Louisiana are bracing for potentially dangerous winter weather over the next few days. Local homeless shelters, like New Orleans’ Ozanam Inn, are already preparing for an influx of visitors.

“The plan tonight is that we have additional bedding, that we have cots that people can sleep on downstairs in the cafeteria area,” said Jerry Ruffin, manager at Ozanam Inn.

As temperatures continue to drop, more people in need are showing up to shelters, looking for a warm place to stay.

“Last night, we had five. Tonight, it might be more because we have several people asking was it a freeze night and it is,” said Ruffin.

Ruffin says shelters are in need of donations like blankets and winter attire. He says a lot of times, people show up from the freezing conditions…with practically nothing.

“We had someone come in yesterday and he didn’t have any shoes on his feet and it was freezing cold yesterday,” said Ruffin.

As shelters stock up to help those in need, tourists on Bourbon Street say they weren’t prepared for this winter weather.

“It is very brisk, unexpected but, I’m bundled up with layers as much as I can!” said Joel Garcia, who’s visiting from Tampa.

Whether your visiting New Orleans or a local, one thing’s for sure: now is the time to make your game plan for the frigid forecast that’s on the way.

If you want to donate any extra jackets, blankets or winter clothes to Ozanam Inn, you can pull up to their building on Camp Street in New Orleans, where someone will come out and get your donation from you. Ruffin says any donation will help, especially when there’s so many people in need in our area.