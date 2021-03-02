‘Shamrock Our Blocks’ bringing Luck of the Irish to NOLA neighborhoods

NEW ORLEANS– With St. Patrick’s Day just a few weeks away, you will start noticing more people celebrating by decorating their homes for “Shamrock Our Blocks.”

Now that Mardi Gras is over, it is time for the luck of the Irish and St. Patrick’s Day house floats!

“Decorate your houses as little or as much as you want to,” Angela Timberlake, Co-Organizer of “Shamrock Our Blocks” said.

With the St. Patrick’s Day parades being canceled for a second year in a row, Angela wanted to bring the Irish spirit to New Orleans so she helped organize “Shamrock Our Blocks.”

“Shamrock Our Blocks started this year in Chicago with the Irish St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We are teaming up with them this year to celebrate along with them,” she said.

So from The Windy City to The Big Easy they will be making a “Shamrock Our Blocks” map so you can find all the various house floats.

“So far about a dozen or so have registered,” Timberlake said.

For homeowners like Edward R. Cox of Simply Stunning Designs NOLA, who lives on Metairie Lawn Drive, he decorated his home for St. Patrick’s Day and his home is part of “Shamrock Our Blocks.”

“I call it leprechaun frolic because the leprechauns are frolicking around everywhere,” he said.

For Carnival, Cox decorated his house as a house float.

“I planned on turning it into a St. Patrick’s Day springtime house float as well,” he said.

He says “Shamrock Our Blocks” is making the most of a pandemic St. Paddy’s Day.

“Giving us the opportunity to design and create safely at home,” Cox said.

If you’d like to decorate your house and get it put on the “Shamrock Our Blocks” map, you have until March 9th to do so. Please send an e-mail to shamrockourblocksnola@gmail.com or reach out on the Shamrock Our Blocks NOLA Facebook page.