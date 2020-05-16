Severe Flooding: First responders continue rescues on Northshore.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)- Residents on the Northshore woke up to nothing but, rain, rain and more rain.

“It was 7:30 last night that our streets started flooding. Sheriff activied some off duty deputies approximately about 30 of them, in higher rescue vehiciles at 9:30,” said Chief Deputy Jeff Boehm, St. Tammany Sheriff’s Parish Office. “We started rescuing people around 1:00 o’clock this morning, when our first houses started flooding.”

As the sun came up, the calls for rescues came in.

“This morning we have rescued 14 people, two juveniles, very small children,” said Boehm.

The rescues weren’t only in St. Tammany Parish. Tangipoha residents were hit with flooding, too.



“Around I guess 5:00 this morning it a started getting bad with the rain. and it didn’t let up until early this morning some time,” explained Wayne St. Pe.

Frightened by the rising waters, residents knew it was time to get out.

“We call rescue, they came and got us. We just going to a relatives house just incase can’t get out for any reason,” said St. Pe.