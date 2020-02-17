Several Parades roll through New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The 45th annual Krewe of Pontchartrain and the 11th annual Krewe of de Paws of Olde Towne were in full effect yesterday!

The clear skies and perfect temperature made it all the better!

Each krewe boasted customized floats, local high school bands, throws, and riders!

Oh, and we can't forget about Family Gras in Metairie which began on Friday and doesn’t end until this evening!

Family Gras is going out with a bang tonight! Billy Ray Cyrus and Marshall Tucker are rockin’ the stage, just to name a couple!

The Family Gras staff are aiming to provide a first-class experience of carnival season!

“This is an experience that, not only locals can come and have a great event, but the visitors come and see what's really unique about Jefferson Parish!” President and CEO of Jefferson Convention of Visitors, Violet Peters told WGNO.

Billy Ray Cyrus’ performance is scheduled for 6 PM! The Krewe of Atlas will follow.