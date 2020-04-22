Several local COVID-19 testing sites are changing their hours for Thursday ahead of severe weather

Three local COVID-19 testing sites temporarily adjusting their hours for Thursday, April 23 due to inclement weather approaching Southeast Louisiana.

The testing sie at Hahnville High School will be closed on Thursday and will reopen on Friday, April 24 at 8 a.m. and will remain open until noon or until the test capacity of 250 is met.

In Jefferson Parish, the Alario Center testing site will also be closed Thursday and will reopen Friday, April 24 at 8 a.m.

Different scenario at the Xavier University testing site, they plan on opening by 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. Though add, the forecast could change and officials will continue to monitor the weather and send updates throughout the night.

