Several cars broken into at Dong Phuong Bakery

NEW ORLEANS-- This is surveillance video from around 3 a.m. in Dong Phuong Bakery's parking lot. As you can see there were several car break-ins.

Dong Phuong employees say about five or six people got out of a car and broke into nine cars.

Six of the cars belonged to employees working inside, but they couldn't hear their cars being broken into because the machines inside the bakery were too loud.

Also, the owner's car was broken into, as well as one of the bakery vans and a resident's car who lived above the bakery.

Employees say car break-ins like this happened within the last 30 days too.

"To us we feel like it has got to be the same people. We are not 100 percent sure but the sad thing is those people are only thinking of themselves and not the families they are hurting and the number of people in the community they are affecting," Stephanie Modica, Manager at Dong Phuong said.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating. Dong Phuong says they are in the process of adding more lights to their parking lot.