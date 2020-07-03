Serving up Safety: Bar Tonique hosts Covid-19 testing

NEW ORLEANS– Covid-19 testing is now showing up at bars. Today was the first time a bar has been a hosting site.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez explains how this is meant to help those service industry workers who are at risk of catching the virus.

Bars are becoming hot spots for the coronavirus to spread. So the New Orleans Department of Health partnered with CORE to have a testing site at Bar Tonique in the French Quarter.

Maggie Calmes, CORE Response Area Manager said, “To hold testing specifically aimed at hospitatlity and service workers, bartenders and servers. We want to make sure that those people have a way to get tested. Bartenders, service workers, are the backbone of the New Orleans economy. If those folks are getting sick, and infected then obviously that’s a huge infection point for the rest of the city.”

Service industry workers are more vulnerable because many don’t have health insurance.

“So we really want to make sure that they have the resources that they need to know their status to protect themselves and their families,” she said.

CORE’s testing process is super simple and less invasive.

“We use self-administered oral swabs,” Calmes said.

Serving up safety for bartenders and bar-goers is the ultimate goal.

CORE is currently planning on hosting more Covid-19 testing at other venues around the city.