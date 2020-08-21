Services for Kim Boutte scheduled for this weekend

NEW ORLEANS – The Mardi Gras Indian Queen, Kim Boutte, will be laid to rest this weekend.

A public drive-thru viewing will be held this afternoon from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. The address is 3933 Washington Avenue in New Orleans.

Relatives, family friends and other invited guests will be able to attend a visitation on Saturday at the Treme’ Center located at 1400 St. Phillip Street in New Orleans. Internment will be at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery where masks and social distancing will be required.

Those who are unable to attend can view the service through a livestream on the Rhodes Funeral Home Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on August 22.

You can visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign Boutte’s guestbook and share your condolences.