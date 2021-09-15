Sept. 15 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,300 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 13,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,371 new cases overnight.

An additional 77 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 13,318.

The total number of cases statewide is now 721,795.

There are currently 1,512 infected people hospitalized, and 276 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,203,752 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,018,168 (as of Sept. 13).

According to the LDH, 88 percent of the cases verified from Sept. 2-8 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 85 percent of the deaths and 88 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.