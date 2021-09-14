Sept. 14 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,200 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 13,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,200 new cases overnight.

An additional 121 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 13,241.

The total number of cases statewide is now 719,424.

There are currently 1,612infected people hospitalized, and 297 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,203,752 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,018,168 (as of Sept. 13).

According to the LDH, 89 percent of the cases verified from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 84 percent of the deaths and 88 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.