Senators Kennedy, Cassidy, Johnson urge Federal Bureau of Prisons to take immediate action at Oakdale Prison

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2006, file photo a person drive through the gates of a federal prison in Oakdale, La. The federal Bureau of Prisons is locking all its 146,000 inmates in their cells for the next two weeks in an unparalleled effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as the focus shifts to the Louisiana compound, where two inmates have died and nearly 20 others remain hospitalized. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) sent a letter to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) urging that the agency take decisive action to address the COVID-19 outbreak at the federal correctional institution in Oakdale, La. The letter seeks answers to specific questions regarding the BOP’s plans to mitigate the spread of COVD-19 to inmates, officers and staffers.

“What goes on at this federal prison affects inmates, staff and the broader Oakdale community. We need answers about what happened in Oakdale and how the Bureau of Prisons is going to mitigate this outbreak,” said Kennedy.

“We must contain coronavirus wherever we find it. This is for the safety of the support staff, guards, law enforcement, their families and all others concerned in Oakdale. Our letter seeks more information on how the Bureau of Prisons is working to that end,” said Cassidy.

“We recognize these are challenging times for the Bureau of Prisons, but the situation at Oakdale FCI is unacceptable. The BOP must take decisive action to protect the health and safety of the staff, officers, prison population and surrounding community,” said Johnson. “I want to thank Senator Cassidy and Senator Kennedy for joining me in this effort. We look forward to the BOP’s prompt response.”