Senator Cassidy issues statement after Citgo Six found guilty on corruption charges

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement regarding news that the Citgo Six, a group of Americans imprisoned in Venezuela, were found guilty on corruption charges by a Venezuelan judge. A Lake Charles resident, Tomeu Vadell, is among those being held.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that the Citgo Six were convicted on baseless corruption charges. Tomeu Vadell and the five other Americans should be released immediately so they can be reunited with their families,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I will continue to work with the State Department, the Organization of American States and the Vatican to bring Tomeu home.”

The Citgo Six were placed under house arrest last December, which was seen by many as a positive development toward their release. However, the group was moved back to prison in February. Cassidy has been actively involved in trying to free Vadell. Since the group’s arrest in November 2017, Cassidy has been in regular contact with the Vadell family, the State Department, and other intermediaries working on a solution and a way to bring them home.