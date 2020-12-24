Senate passes laws to stop payments to deceased people

The Louisiana State Senate voted to pass Sen. Kennedy’s “Stopping Improper Payments to Deceased People Act”. It’s all apart of the new government spending bill. The bill was introduced by Senator Kennedy and Senator Tom Carper from Delaware. The two senators say the bill will help save millions of federal dollars by “curbing erroneous payments to deceased individuals.”

“Every so often, Washington actually saves taxpayer dollars instead of watching that

money circle the bureaucratic drain. Today, the Senate made the commonsense move to

include the Stopping Improper Payments to Deceased People Act as part of the

government funding bill. Now we can make sure taxpayer dollars work on behalf of

hardworking Americans instead of fraudsters who take advantage of flaws in the

system. I’m thankful for Sen. Carper’s leadership in helping save billions in taxpayer

money from flowing to ghosts,” said Kennedy.

Key provisions in the bill include “Providing do not pay with access to the complete death database”, “management of death data”, and “improving death data sharing in the future.”