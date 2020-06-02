Senate confirms new state superintendent of education

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Senate this afternoon unanimously confirmed Dr. Cade Brumley as the state superintendent of education. He will officially start in the position on June 8.

“I applaud the Senate for their confirmation of Dr. Brumley today,” said Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (BESE) President Sandy Holloway. “These are unprecedented times; strong leadership will be important to the success of our short- and long-term work to address unfinished learning due to COVID-19 closures and to ensure that students and schools are positioned for a strong start next year. This will be a huge responsibility, but we have the right leader for it.”

BESE appointed Brumley to the position on May 20.

Brumley has most recently been the superintendent of schools in Jefferson Parish since March 2018 and was superintendent in DeSoto Parish for six years prior to that. Brumley holds a Bachelors of Science in Education from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, a Masters of Education in School Administration from Louisiana State University – Shreveport, and a Doctorate of Education in School Leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Brumley replaces John White, whose resignation became effective March 11 after eight years in the position.