Sen. Kennedy announces grant for streetscape, stormwater management project in St. John the Baptist Parish

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $328,799 grant from the Treasury Department to fund a Belle Terre Boulevard streetscape and stormwater management project in St. John the Baptist Parish.

“If you’ve driven around our great state, you know infrastructure plays a big role in flood mitigation. This grant will help make driving conditions on Belle Terre Boulevard safer for our communities,” said Kennedy.

The project will help provide new lighting, stormwater management features, a multiuse path and interpretive signage along approximately 2.25 miles of Belle Terre Boulevard.

The grant is funded under the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States Act.