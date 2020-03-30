Sen. Kennedy announces $8.9 million in funding for medical services, research

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 27: Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) questions Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was called back to testify about claims by Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $8.9 million in funding from the Health and Human Services Department (HHS) to maintain health services and support new medical research.

“These medical projects will benefit people all over Louisiana. I’m glad to see HHS support critical health services and research for our communities, especially in tough times like our state is facing today,” said Kennedy.

Projects include:

•$4 million will help fund Head Start and Early Head Start programs for the Kingsley House in New Orleans.

•$2.25 million will help fund the graduate medical education payment program at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

•$1.2 million will help fund the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board’s Head Start program.

•$631,968 will help fund exploratory research at Tulane University in New Orleans on HIV contributions to heart and lung comorbidities.

•$516,323 will help fund Tulane University’s look at immunopathogenesis in fungal asthma.

•$335,191 will help fund the Appletree program at the Louisiana Department of Health, which forms public health responses to hazardous waste sites.