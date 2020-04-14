Sen. Kennedy announces $67.5 million in child care funding under CARES Act

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced today that $67.5 million in Health and Human Services (HHS) funding will be used to support Louisiana child care providers in communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of Louisiana’s essential workers depend on child care so that they can focus on helping our community through this pandemic. This HHS funding will give child care providers critical support so that we can all keep helping each other,” said Kennedy. Senator Kennedy is a member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies,

The grant comes as part of $3.5 billion in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding to states under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

These funds are not loans and do not need to be repaid. More information is available here.