Sen. Kennedy announces $51.4 million in CARES Act funding for minority-serving institutions

MADISONVILLE, La. – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $51,410,270 in funding for Louisiana schools from the Department of Education. The resources will support continued education for minority serving institutions in Louisiana that were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. These institutions include historically black colleges and universities, tribally controlled colleges and universities and institutions serving low-income students.

“Universities and students around Louisiana are doing everything they can to adapt to this pandemic. This funding will help institutions continue to provide quality education and help students succeed under these challenging circumstances,” said Kennedy.

This funding comes as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The money will help pay for distance education technology, student grants, staff trainings, payroll and operational costs.

Additional information about this CARES Act relief funding is available here.