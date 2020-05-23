Sen. Kennedy announces $5.8 million in FEMA grants for residential elevation projects

WASHINGTON, DC – Sen. John Kennedy announced $5,755,890 in FEMA grants to support residential elevation projects in Tangipahoa and Orleans Parishes.

“South Louisiana has experienced significant flooding in recent years, and these FEMA grants will help fund critical elevation projects to protect homes from future disasters,” said Kennedy, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

In New Orleans, structures located inside of the hurricane storm damage reduction system will be elevated one foot above the base flood elevation, while structures located outside of the system will be elevated by two feet. In Tangipahoa Parish, the resources will support elevating eleven flood-prone residential structures that have repeatedly suffered extensive loss. This funding is authorized by the National Flood Insurance Act.