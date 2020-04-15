Sen. Kennedy announces $13.8 million for flood repair projects

MADISONVILLE, La. – On April 14, Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) announced $13,789,811 in federal funding to reimburse the cost of equipment and repair work to multiple establishments around Louisiana.

In a statement released by Sen. Kennedy, he says, “The 2016 floods tore up facilities across Louisiana, and this grant will help pay for equipment and repairs needed to restore communities affected by this disaster.”

The funding will go towards several projects, including:

$7,511,452 to help fund repairs to the First Baptist Church in Denham Springs.

$4,900,789 to help pay for equipment, items, and repairs made to the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in St. Gabriel.

$1,377,570 to help fund repairs to Galvez Middle School in Ascension Parish.