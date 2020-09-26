Sen. John Kennedy impressed by nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

MADISONVILLE, LA—Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) released the following statement upon President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, a Louisiana native, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“President Trump has nominated an impressive jurist in Judge Barrett, who has real-world experience in the classroom and in the courtroom.”

“One of the most sacred jobs Louisianians sent me to do is to vet nominees for lifetime appointments to the highest court in the land. I will join my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee in doing just that—fairly and thoroughly.”

“I look forward to hearing from Judge Barrett in the coming days.”