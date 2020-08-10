Sen. Cassidy urges DOJ and FBI to investigate Planned Parenthood for illegal trafficking, sale of fetal tissue

The Supreme Court Monday rebuffed efforts by states to block funding to Planned Parenthood.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) joined a coalition of 27 senators in sending a letter calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to provide an update on their investigation into Planned Parenthood’s illegal trafficking and sale of fetal tissue.

The investigation also looks into Planned Parenthood for wrongfully receiving loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) despite knowing they were ineligible to apply.

“As we have seen from invoices from certain Planned Parenthood affiliates, biomedical companies paid thousands of dollars in exchange for fetal organs from abortions,” the senators wrote. “Planned Parenthood and any biomedical companies involved must be held accountable for their lucrative and illegal activities involving the trafficking and sale of fetal tissue.”

The letter calls on DOJ to investigate the extent of Planned Parenthood’s involvement in the sale of fetal tissue, the company’s accusations of infanticide and its abuse of taxpayer PPP loans.

Cassidy sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr in May urging DOJ to investigate Planned Parenthood’s illegal acquisition of millions of dollars in PPP loans despite being prohibited under the CARES Act.

The Center for Medical Progress released a video in June in which Planned Parenthood and other abortion industry officials admitted through sworn deposition testimony to acts of infanticide in fetal organ harvesting and Planned Parenthood clinics.

Also on the letter are U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), James Inhofe (R-OK), James Lankford (R-OK), Rob Portman (R-OH), James Risch (R-ID), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tim Scott (R-SC), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Roger Wicker (R-MS.)