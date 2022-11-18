WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) – Senator Bill Cassidy announced he would not be running for governor next year. After rumors had been swirling for weeks, the senator announced he is looking towards bigger positions in Washington.

On Thursday, Senator Cassidy announced he is next in line as Ranking Member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. The next announcement less than a day later is that he will remain in Washington.

“I have been working for up to two years on multiple issues. Among them: getting more money for our state for coastal restoration…secondly what can we do about flood insurance? It is essential for our state and our country that we address that,” Sen. Cassidy said.

Cassidy said he is bringing legislation aimed at tackling flood insurance rates that heavily impact Louisiana, continuing to bring money to the state for coastal restoration, and social security protections. As the Ranking Member of the HELP committee, Cassidy will be gaining power as a Republican in the minority of the Senate. Sen. Bernie Sanders is in line to be Chairman of the committee where Cassidy will get to negotiate.

“How do we hold accountable all these federal agencies getting lots of federal dollars who don’t seem to be doing their job very well,” Sen. Cassidy said.

Cassidy was re-elected in 2020 and his term goes through Jan. 2027. Now eyes are turning towards Louisiana’s other senator, John Kennedy, who also teased a run for Louisiana’s highest office. When asked if he supported Kennedy or Jeff Landry, Cassidy said he will vote for who he feels is best to lead.

“I just respect the wisdom of the American voter and the Louisiana voter. She or he is going to make the right decision for our state,” Sen. Cassidy said.

Cassidy said the Louisiana GOP’s decision to endorse Landry early did not influence his decision but he called it a “backroom deal” and said it is “the self-selected few trying to make a decision for several million voters.” As of now, Landry is the only official announcement for the race.