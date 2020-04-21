Sen. Cassidy issues statement after Senate replenishes Coronavirus Relief Fund ﻿

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) issued the following statement after the Senate passed by unanimous consent a roughly $480 billion bill meant to replenish a vital coronavirus relief fund.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was designed under the CARES Act to provide funding resources to small businesses so that they can continue to pay employees and rent. The PPP ran out of money that is critical to keep the doors open for Louisiana businesses. After nearly a week of delays, Senate Democrats finally joined with Republicans to approve a bill to fund the program once more.

“I’m glad Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were finally forced to put aside politics to help rescue small businesses, churches and charities from bankruptcy. I regret that it took them so long to get to this point,” said Dr. Cassidy.

The U.S. House of Representatives must still pass the bill.